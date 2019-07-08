MultiChoice appoints Eskom chair to its board of directors

MultiChoice said on Monday Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company.

Africa's largest pay-TV operator also appointed Dr Fatai Sanusi from Nigeria on its board. Sanusi is a senior consultant at the UK National Health Service and has experience in governance and risk management at a senior management and board level, said MultiChoice.

Mabuza was recently appointed as chairman to the board of Sun International. He also serves as chairman of Anheuser-Busch InBev — Africa, and the Casino Association of South Africa. He recently stepped down as chair of telecoms operator Telkom.

MultiChoice, long a dominant player in pay-television in SA, is facing competition from global giants such as Netflix and Amazon.

The company is looking to local content and the rest of Africa as drivers of growth.

The company, which has a subscriber base of more than 15-million on the continent, said in June it would cut thousands of jobs at its call and walk-in centres citing changes in customer behaviour.

It said the changes in the customer service model were in response to evolving customer behaviour as subscribers opt for digital platforms instead of telephone or walk-in services.

