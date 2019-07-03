Samsung’s Galaxy Fold redesign is complete, but no launch date yet

That tension makes the film feel harder and more a natural part of the device rather than a detachable accessory, they added. The consequent protrusion, almost imperceptible to the naked eye, may help reduce the chance of a crease developing in the middle of the screen over time, one of the people said.

Samsung is keen to salvage its reputation after canceling the April 26 launch of the $1,980 device when folding displays on review models exhibited problems. It had counted on the world’s first mass-produced foldable smartphone to challenge Apple and widen its lead over Chinese rivals such as Huawei Technologies. Instead, some models developed issues after mere days of use: Bloomberg’s test unit failed to function properly after a plastic layer covering the screen was removed, and a small tear developed at the top of the hinge where the gadget opened.

Launch date unknown

Samsung will soon start shipping major components for the Galaxy Fold, including the display and battery, to a main plant in Vietnam for assembly while the company debates a launch date, one of the people said. But the company is unlikely to unveil its re-upholstered Galaxy Fold during an August 7 “Unpack” event in New York for the new flagship Note 10 phone, one of the people said. A Samsung representative declined to comment.

The Fold’s postponement marks a setback for a company that had bet on its latest innovation to extend its dominance and ignite a stagnating smartphone market. But the South Korea-based firm is keen to avoid the kind of fiasco it suffered in 2016 when it recalled the Note 7, which had a tendency to burst into flames. Samsung also finds itself in no rush to launch the Galaxy Fold after Huawei postponed the roll-out of its own foldable device, the person said.

Foldable phones let users double their screen real estate while also keeping devices compact enough to fit into a pocket. But analysts say it’s unclear whether companies can develop apps to take full advantage of the innovative screen. Samsung’s delay underscores the challenges of creating a display that folds like a notebook, something Samsung spent eight years trying to master.

Even if the phone is made to perfection, the market may not be ready for it: Samsung shipped more than 290-million phones last year, according to Strategy Analytics, but said earlier this year it would produce about 1-million foldable phones in 2019.

Samsung, which supplies the organic light-emitting diode (LED) screens used in Apple iPhones, is also developing a clam shell-like foldable phone and has already created dozens of prototypes, one of the people said.

Bloomberg News reported in March that Samsung was working on a pair of new foldable models to follow the Galaxy Fold, including one that folds vertically and another that folds outward, like Huawei’s Mate X. The company also envisions smartphones with rollable and stretchable displays in the future, Samsung executive vice-president Chung Eui-suk said in February.

Bloomberg