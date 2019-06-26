Vodacom and YeboYethu follow Vodafone in axing PwC

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Both Vodacom and its black economic empowerment partner, YeboYethu, have ditched PwC as their auditors, months after Vodacom’s UK-based parent, Vodafone, did the same.

The Financial Times reported in February that Vodafone had appointed EY as its new auditor after dropping PwC following a dispute linked to the firm’s role as administrator of mobile phone retailer Phones4U.

PwC had been criticised by Vodafone shareholders over a perceived conflict of interest, given its role as both auditor for the network operator and administrator for Phones4U, which collapsed in 2014.

The Financial Times reported that Vodafone and rival operators O2 and EE had been accused by creditors of pulling their contracts from Phones4U and triggering its downfall.

In March, Vodacom said it had also dropped PwC in favour of EY.

"In the normal course of business, Vodacom does, from time to time, review its suppliers after a period of engagement," the network operator said at the time.

Shareholders will vote on EY’s appointment at Vodacom’s AGM in July.

On Wednesday, YeboYethu said its board had also recommended EY’s appointment following a routine review of its suppliers. Shareholders are set to vote on the appointment in August.

