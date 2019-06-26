Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice pushes ahead with retrenchments

26 June 2019
Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, says it is pushing ahead with a retrenchment process that could result in up to 2,194 employees losing their jobs as the company plans a restructuring of its customer service model.

“MultiChoice SA confirms that it is has commenced with the consultation process announced last week as part of the video entertainment company’s realignment of its customer care [call centre] and walk-in centres,” the company said late on Tuesday.

This comes after reports earlier in the week that the retrenchment process had been put on hold to allow for mediation with stakeholders.

The DStv owner was said to have apologised for “unduly” starting the retrenchment process. 

“As MultiChoice leadership, we will continue to engage impacted employees across the country during the stipulated consultation period to ensure a reasonable conclusion,” CEO Calvo Mawela said.

The company said that over the past three years it had seen a steady decline in the number of telephone calls and e-mails to the call centres and fewer walk-ins at customer service centres.

As a result, the company will rely more on technology than people as it faces down new competition from online streaming platforms.

The company said the first consultation meeting, which will be facilitated by an independent commissioner from the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, will go ahead as planned

Since listing on the JSE in February, MultiChoice has been one of the best performers among blue-chip stocks.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

