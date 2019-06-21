Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom offloads enterprise operations in five African states

Vodacom plans to sell enterprise activities in Nigeria, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Angola and Ghana, but this will not affect its enterprise business in SA

21 June 2019 - 12:34 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Vodacom Group, Africa’s largest phone carrier by market value, is selling units serving corporate customers in five African markets to focus on expanding its wireless operations.

The company plans to sell enterprise activities in Nigeria, Zambia and Ivory Coast to Synergy Communications and units in Angola and Ghana to Internet Technologies, Vodacom said in a statement on Friday.

The agreements do not affect its largest enterprise business, in SA. Vodacom’s enterprise activities generate almost R15bn a year, a Vodacom spokesperson said.

“Crucially, Vodacom is not exiting any of the territories related to this transaction and remains focused on continuing to deliver exceptional service to our global and multinational clients in these markets,” Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said in the statement.

The move continues a broader effort by Vodacom’s majority owner Vodafone Group to focus investments on Europe, where it faces falling revenue and soaring wireless spectrum costs.

Vodafone slashed its dividend last month to conserve cash. It has already merged its Indian unit with a local rival and has agreed a sale of its business in New Zealand.

Bloomberg

Congolese court upholds suspension of Vodacom’s 2G licence

In the dispute over cost of renewal, ministry says Vodacom has three months to renegotiate licence before it goes up for tender
Companies
3 days ago

Vodacom challenges 2G network suspension in Congo court

Ministry withdrew licence in April, saying its renewal in 2015 did not follow proper procedures
Companies
1 week ago

Vodacom acquires stake in IoT.nxt

The acquisition will boost the mobile network operator’s Internet of Things strategy
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Vodafone boss cuts dividend to help build 5G networks

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Trade of the Month: Telkom vs Vodacom

Companies / Investors Monthly

Vodacom sees more pain from data pricing pressure

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom full-year net profit inches lower

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.