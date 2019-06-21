Nearly 2,200 jobs at MultiChoice in line of fire as customers turn to digital support

Up to 2,194 MultiChoice employees are in danger of losing their jobs as the pay-TV operator plans a restructuring of the company's customer service model.

The company, with a subscriber base of more than 15-million, said on Friday that it would cut jobs at its call and walk-in centres, with a consultation process having begun. It said the changes in the customer service model were in response to evolving customer behaviour as subscribers opt for digital platforms instead of telephone or walk-in services.

“This has not been an easy decision to make but, in a business driven by advancing technologies, we must continue to drive efficiencies yet be agile enough to adapt to evolving customer needs to ensure that we remain relevant, competitive and sustainable” said MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela.



The company said it would create new job opportunities for multiskilled staff who have expertise, skills and technological abilities to enhance the customer experience. MultiChoice said it will offer voluntary severance packages and other benefits for affected staff as part of a comprehensive support programme, in agreement with unions and employee representatives.



Earlier this week, the company, which listed on the JSE in February, reported that its revenue grew had grown 6% to R50.1bn for the year ended March.

