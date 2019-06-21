Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Embarrassing postage error delays Naspers’s NewCo listing

Some circulars were sent to the wrong shareholders, and Naspers has postponed the general meeting scheduled for June 28

21 June 2019 - 16:12 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Africa's largest internet business, Naspers, has postponed its listing on Amsterdam's Euronext exchange after some of its circulars were sent to the wrong shareholders. 

Africa’s largest public company said in March it would separately list assets, including its prized stake in China’s Tencent and its classifieds and food-delivery operations. The group had planned to list its international consumer internet assets on July 17

“It has come to the attention of the company that an administrative error by an external service provider has resulted in certain of the copies of the circular delivered to shareholders being incorrectly labelled,” the company said. 

Naspers said the service provider concerned has advised that the error occurred in pairing the names and addresses of some shareholders when physical copies were delivered to certain shareholders.

“This meant that some circulars were sent to the correct addresses of the affected shareholders, but that incorrect names appeared on these envelopes (the name and address did not match). This could, in some cases, lead to confusion,” it said.

Naspers said that in order to allow its shareholders equal opportunity to fully consider the circular and the listing resolution, its board has decided to cancel the general meeting scheduled for June 28, and reschedule it to August 23. 

Naspers says it now expects the listing of NewCo to happen in September. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Naspers Foundry fund makes first startup investment

SweepSouth, which operates an online cleaning services platform, gets R30m injection
Companies
1 day ago

Naspers’s biggest shareholder considers selling down stake

Government Employees Pension Fund urged to reduce its Naspers shareholding
Companies
3 days ago

Listing has just made Novus’s life miserable

Things have pretty much gone downhill since the company joined the JSE in 2015 at about R16 a share
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Naspers shares rise on earnings increase

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Who is Naspers’s first foreign CEO?

Features / Cover Story

Naspers buys Turkish digital payments firm Iyzico for R2.4bn

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers aims for July listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.