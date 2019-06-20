The Naspers Foundry start-up fund makes first investment in SA

Naspers’s R1.4bn start-up fund, Naspers Foundry, has invested R30m in SA technology start-up SweepSouth, which operates an online cleaning services platform.

This is the fund’s first investment since Naspers announced its creation in October 2018 at SA’s inaugural investment conference.

Naspers, which has become Africa’s biggest public company thanks to its investment in China’s Tencent, said at the time that the fund would invest in companies “seeking to address big societal needs”, with a large chunk of funding set to go towards black-owned start-ups.

SweepSouth, co-founded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, “has created jobs for more than 10,000 people”, Naspers said. The platform connects clients to pre-vetted cleaners in SA.

Pandor said the investment would help SweepSouth expand into other home services and to grow beyond the SA market.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said the group’s start-up fund aims to announce other deals in SA “in the coming months”, adding that Naspers would also continue investing in its existing operations in SA, including Takealot, Superbalist, Mr D Food, OLX, Autotrader SA, Property24, and Media24.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za