Slack stock surges 60% as messaging app debuts on NYSE

New York — Shares of Slack Technologies, the fast-growing workplace messaging and communication platform, soared nearly 60% in their public trading debut on Thursday, valuing the company at more than $25bn.

The strong performance helped validate the unusual direct listing model the company used to go public. The stock soared to more than $41 at midday on Thursday from the New York Stock Exchange's reference price of $26 apiece.

Slack went the unusual route of a direct listing, different from a traditional IPO because it does not raise fresh funds. Slack's listing tested the method pioneered in 2018 by music streaming business Spotify Technology.

Slack's trading price gave it a valuation of more than 50 times revenue. That multiple is lower than for other tech companies' IPOs such as Zoom Video Communications, which trades at 88 times revenue, but is very high considering that Slack is not yet profitable, said Kathleen Smith, a principal and manager of IPO ETFs at Renaissance Capital.

"They are going to have to do an awful lot to get the company's fundamentals to justify that kind of valuation," she said.

Slack's listing opened with about 40-million shares trading to outside investors, providing better-than-expected liquidity for the stock, a person familiar with the matter said.

The debut follows a spate of high-profile technology IPOs, some of which, including Uber Technologies and Lyft, had disappointing starts to trading.

The direct listing model offers Slack an opportunity to save significantly on investment banking fees and avoid restrictions on insider stock sales.

"We think a direct listing is a more effective and efficient way to get to a normalized level of supply and demand without the constraints of an IPO,” said Allen Shim, Slack's chief financial officer.