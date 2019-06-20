Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Slack stock surges 60% as messaging app debuts on NYSE

The workplace messaging and communication platform's trading price gives it a valuation of more than 50 times revenue

20 June 2019 - 20:28 Carl O'Donnell and Joshua Franklin
Slack Technologies CEO Stewart Butterfield, right, and CFO Allen Shim on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, June 20 2019. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/ BLOOMBERG
New York — Shares of Slack Technologies, the fast-growing workplace messaging and communication platform, soared nearly 60% in their public trading debut on Thursday, valuing the company at more than $25bn.

The strong performance helped validate the unusual direct listing model the company used to go public. The stock soared to more than $41 at midday on Thursday from the New York Stock Exchange's reference price of $26 apiece.

Slack went the unusual route of a direct listing, different from a traditional IPO because it does not raise fresh funds. Slack's listing tested the method pioneered in 2018 by music streaming business Spotify Technology.

Slack's trading price gave it a valuation of more than 50 times revenue. That multiple is lower than for other tech companies' IPOs such as  Zoom Video Communications, which trades at 88 times revenue, but is very high considering that Slack is not yet profitable, said Kathleen Smith, a principal and manager of IPO ETFs at Renaissance Capital.

"They are going to have to do an awful lot to get the company's fundamentals to justify that kind of valuation," she said.

Slack's listing opened with about 40-million shares trading to outside investors, providing better-than-expected liquidity for the stock, a person familiar with the matter said.

The debut follows a spate of high-profile technology IPOs, some of which, including Uber Technologies  and Lyft, had disappointing starts to trading.

The direct listing model offers Slack an opportunity to save significantly on investment banking fees and avoid restrictions on insider stock sales.

"We think a direct listing is a more effective and efficient way to get to a normalized level of supply and demand without the constraints of an IPO,” said Allen Shim, Slack's chief financial officer.

Slack's direct listing could have implications for other large technology companies such as Airbnb, which is considering going public through a similar approach, a person familiar with the matter said.

The strong open built on a string of successful IPOs for enterprise software companies, said Alejandro Ortiz, a principal analyst at SharesPost.

"Investors have a love affair with enterprise software companies, and with good reason. They continue to perform very well," he said.

Recent enterprise software IPOs include Crowdstrike Holdings and Zoom. Enterprise software IPOs over the past 12 months are trading, on average, at more than 100%  above their IPO price, Ortiz said.

Spotify's direct listing in April 2018 was perceived as a success at the time, although shares have fallen about  15%  below the debut as the company sacrifices profit margins for growth.

"Direct listings are still a pretty new vehicle," Fiverr International CEO  Micha Kaufman said in an interview last week after the Israel-based company, which offers an online marketplace for freelance services, went public.

"But it's definitely more appropriate for companies that have raised larger sums for longer periods of time in the private market, and are really wanting to give their investors an upside or an exit."

Revenues for San Francisco-based Slack soared more than 80% to $400m  in 2018, but it reported losses from operations of $143.85m. It has more than 90-million users but so far has only about 100,000 paid customers.

"We are in a growth phase right now and we are continuing to invest, but we expect to hit breakeven cash flow soon," CFO Shim said. 

Reuters

