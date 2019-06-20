Apple warns Trump tariffs will hurt its global competitiveness
Apple files comments during the public comment period for the proposed tariffs on about $300bn in Chinese goods
New York — Apple on Thursday urged the Trump administration not to proceed with tariffs of as much as 25% on a new slate of products imported from China, saying it would reduce the company’s contribution to the US economy.
The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, from the iPhone to the Mac computer and AirPods as well as parts and batteries used to repair products in the US, Apple wrote in a letter to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on June 17. The list also covers accessories that Apple makes for the devices, such as monitors and keyboards.
The tariffs would also weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness, the Cupertino, California-based company said. The Chinese producers Apple competes with around the world do not have a significant presence in the US and so would not be impacted by the proposed tariffs. Other non-US competitors would also be unaffected, so the playing field would tilt against Apple, the company said.
“We urge you not to proceed with these tariffs,” Apple said.
Apple’s comments were filed during the public comment period for proposed tariffs on about $300bn in Chinese goods as the US tries to finalise a deal with China that addresses the trade deficit, allegations of intellectual property theft and other trade practices.
Hundreds of US companies and trade groups are appearing at a seven-day public hearing through June 25, mostly to oppose the duties as a tax on businesses and consumers. The duties could be imposed after a rebuttal period ends July 2.
Apple is one of the largest job creators in the US, it said, responsible for more than 2-million positions. The company also said it is the biggest US corporate taxpayer. Apple has pledged to make a direct contribution to the US economy of more than $350bn over five years, and said it is on track to meet that goal.
The US and China said their presidents will meet in Japan at the G20 to relaunch trade talks after a month-long stalemate.
Bloomberg