Apple warns Trump tariffs will hurt its global competitiveness

New York — Apple on Thursday urged the Trump administration not to proceed with tariffs of as much as 25% on a new slate of products imported from China, saying it would reduce the company’s contribution to the US economy.

The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, from the iPhone to the Mac computer and AirPods as well as parts and batteries used to repair products in the US, Apple wrote in a letter to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on June 17. The list also covers accessories that Apple makes for the devices, such as monitors and keyboards.

The tariffs would also weigh on Apple’s global competitiveness, the Cupertino, California-based company said. The Chinese producers Apple competes with around the world do not have a significant presence in the US and so would not be impacted by the proposed tariffs. Other non-US competitors would also be unaffected, so the playing field would tilt against Apple, the company said.