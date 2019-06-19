Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Apple explores moving production capacity from China

China risks spur US company to ask major suppliers to consider moving 15%-30% of their production to other countries

19 June 2019 - 15:46 Sathvik N
Picture: AFP PHOTO/TIMOTHY A CLARY
Bengaluru — Apple has asked its major suppliers to assess the cost implications of moving 15%-30% of their production capacity from China to Southeast Asia as it prepares for a restructuring of its supply chain, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report on Wednesday. 

Apple’s request was a result of the extended China-US trade dispute, but a trade resolution will not lead to a change in the company’s decision, Nikkei said, citing multiple sources.

The iPhone maker has decided the risks of depending heavily on manufacturing in China are too great and even rising, it said.

Key iPhone assemblers Foxconn, Pegatron, Wistron, major MacBook maker Quanta Computer, iPad maker Compal Electronics, and AirPods makers Inventec, Luxshare-ICT and Goertek have been asked to evaluate options outside of China, Nikkei reported.

The countries being considered include Mexico, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia. India and Vietnam are among the favorites for smartphones, Nikkei said, citing sources who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

Last week, Foxconn said it had enough capacity outside China to meet Apple’s demand in the US market if the company needed to adjust its production lines, as President Donald Trump threatened to slap further $300bn tariffs on Chinese goods.

China is a key market for Apple as well as a major production centre for its devices.

A group of more than 30 people from Apple’s capital expense studies team have been negotiating production plans with suppliers and governments over monetary incentives that could be offered to lure Apple manufacturing, the report said.

A deadline has not been set for the suppliers to finalise their business proposals, Nikkei said, adding that it would take at least 18 months to begin production after choosing a location.

Apple and Foxconn did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Reuters

HSBC opens in Apple’s hometown, plans 50 new US branches

US division plans expansion of bank network as it opens in Cupertino, California
1 day ago

Broadcom most likely to feel the fallout from US-China trade war

Analyst estimates for third-quarter earnings fall by about $50m with Broadcom’s revenue linked to China — and Huawei
5 days ago

Chipmaker Broadcom’s price tag for US-China rivalry causes shockwaves

Loss of sales likely to cost the US chipmaker $2bn this year as trade tension and Huawei ban add to slowing demand
5 days ago

