Congolese court upholds suspension of Vodacom’s 2G licence

In the dispute over cost of renewal, ministry says Vodacom has three months to renegotiate licence before it goes up for tender

17 June 2019 - 19:45 Stanis Bujakera
A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) upheld the government’s suspension of Vodacom’s 2G telecoms licence on Monday, the company and DRC’s telecommunications ministry said.

The suspension does not affect Vodacom DRC’s 3G or 4G licences in the country. It is not clear how many of its 12-million customers only have access to 2G coverage.

The Council of State ruled that Vodacom DRC must wait three months to challenge the ministry’s suspension of its 2G licence, the company said in a statement.

The ministry, which suspended the licence in April, says the cost of renewing the licence is $65m. Vodacom paid $16m to renew it in 2015, a process the ministry says did not follow proper procedures.

John Aluku, chief of staff to the telecommunications minister, said Vodacom DRC now had three months to renegotiate its 2G licence with the government before it goes up for auction.

“The Congolese authorities and Vodacom Congo are engaged in discussions to reach an amicable outcome,” the company said. “Vodacom recalls that it obtained the extension of its 2G licence in 2015 legally and in conformity with the laws and regulations in effect at the time.”

Vodacom Group holds a 51% stake in Vodacom DRC. 
Vodacom challenges 2G network suspension in Congo court

Ministry withdrew licence in April, saying its renewal in 2015 did not follow proper procedures
AYABONGA CAWE: Lessons from India: Cheap data critical in unlocking digital economy

There are many parallels between SA and India, would do well to emulate provision of affordable digital connectivity, which has spawned billions in ...
Telkom’s shares soar on better-than-expected financials

Full-year dividend increases as profit after tax rose to R3.3bn and the group said it will pay a final ordinary dividend of 249c
