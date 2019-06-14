Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice's Showmax adds live sports offering

14 June 2019
MultiChoice, which launched pay-TV service DStv in 1995 and recently separated from Naspers, says it now lets subscribers in SA watch live sports online via its Showmax platform.

In 2018, MultiChoice announced plans to let customers ditch their satellite dishes and access its content solely via the internet. This came amid growing competition from online subscription platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“Showmax is branching out and adding both pre-recorded and live sport content to its current line-up of TV series, movies and kids’ shows,” the company said on Friday.

Subscribers are now able to live stream SA’s matches at the ICC Cricket World Cup, and SuperSport Rugby Challenge matches, among other events.

“Adding sport to Showmax is something fundamentally new for us and it’s a big deal,” said Niclas Ekdahl, CEO of MultiChoice’s connected-video division. “We’re preparing for a future when uncapped data is affordable to all in Africa and video on demand becomes the norm.

“We’re going to trial a bunch of different sport content while keeping Showmax at the R99 price point, and see how our customers interact with the service,” Ekdahl said, adding that the platform will add new live-game offerings over time, including university and school sports.

MultiChoice’s shares were at R128 at noon on Friday, a 0.6% increase on the day.

On February 27, MultiChoice’s first day of trading as a standalone entity, the stock closed at R106.01.

