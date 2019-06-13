Operators howl, markets hail German 5G auction

“We’re happy with the spectrum we got — and the price we paid for it,” Dommermuth’s spokesman said after Drillisch paid €1.07bn for 70MHz of the 420MHz allocated by the federal network regulator (BNetzA).

Drillisch eventually stepped back from contesting the last of the 41 spectrum blocks, bringing the auction to a close after a record 497th round.

One opponent, speaking on condition of anonymity, complained that Drillisch could have achieved the same result as early as round 111. “Its continued bidding inflicted damage of €4bn on the entire industry,” the person said.

A source close to Drillisch rejected that suggestion, saying there was still everything to play for at that stage.

Analysts say Dommermuth played a shrewd poker hand because, even after buying spectrum, he is not pre-committed to building his own network and can bargain from a position of greater strength on network access with the existing operators.

Drillisch had a strong management team that was exploring options “to improve an existing, sustainable business”, said Jefferies analyst Ulrich Rathe.

Europe’s largest economy scores poorly on measures of connectivity — in part the result of high spectrum costs that have over the years driven mobile industry consolidation, leaving three operators standing — Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Telefonica Deutschland.

That structure has encouraged complacency, leaving politicians fuming as voters complain about “funkloecher” — network holes — and leading the regulator to set tough coverage requirements in this auction round.

The Federation of German Industries said that, now the 5G auction was over, it was vital to support industrial digitalisation — networks to run connected factories are one 5G use — to ensure that Germany keeps its export edge.