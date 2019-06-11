US states to sue over $26.5bn T-Mobile-Sprint merger

The state attorneys-general say that combining T-Mobile and Sprint would eliminate competition between them and lead to higher prices costing the two companies’ subscribers about $4.5bn a year more, according to people familiar with the case. That estimate understates the true harm, they say, because it doesn’t include the higher prices AT&T and Verizon would be able to charge in a more consolidated market.

In the retail mobile wireless market, not including enterprise accounts, T-Mobile and Sprint would lead AT&T and Verizon in market share, according to the states. In some areas of the country, their market share would be more than 50%, they said. Harm from the tie-up will disproportionately fall on lower-income consumers who are customers of Sprint and T-Mobile’s pre-paid brands, Boost and Metro, they say.

According to people familiar with their thinking, state officials do not know whether the justice department will ultimately approve the deal. They are taking action because after investigating the merger for about a year they determined it violated antitrust laws and didn’t see any reason to wait for the justice department to make a decision, the people said.

The states’ investigation, led by the chief of New York’s antitrust bureau, Beau Buffier, relied on technical and economic experts, according to one of the people. Their economists are Carl Shapiro of the University of California at Berkeley and Yale University’s Fiona Scott Morton, the person said.

Developing 5G

The case comes more than a year after T-Mobile and Sprint announced the deal to combine, claiming that together they could better compete with Verizon and AT&T while speeding deployment of the next generation of 5G wireless technology. Although a previous attempt to merge was frustrated by Obama administration officials, T-Mobile and Sprint were betting on a more receptive audience from the Trump administration.

When the case is filed, the tie-up’s fate will rest with a federal judge, who must decide whether it should be blocked on antitrust grounds. The companies could still reach a settlement before the case goes to trial.

If the carriers are stopped from completing the deal, they would be left on their own to compete in a maturing wireless market while financing expensive investments in developing their own 5G networks.

Sprint’s challenges are bigger. Despite becoming profitable last year after a decade of losses, it warned the FCC that without a deal it sees “no obvious path to solve key business challenges”.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere took the lead on Capitol Hill — and on social media — advocating for the deal. He said the transaction would “supercharge” his company, which he made a maverick competitor in the market. The centrepiece of his case was that combining with Sprint would help the US lead in 5G technology, a priority for the Trump administration.

That argument was dismissed by opponents of the deal, including consumer groups and the Communications Workers of America, which said the merger would reduce choice, lead to higher wireless bills and cause job losses.

Getting a deal with T-Mobile was a long-held plan of Masayoshi Son, the chair of SoftBank Group, which owns Sprint.

In 2014, he came to Washington vowing a price war if he was able to acquire T-Mobile and personally lobbied US officials about a potential tie-up. If the deal goes through, T-Mobile owner Deutsche Telekom will end up with a 42% ownership stake while SoftBank will own 27%.

With Scott Moritz

Bloomberg