Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Bharti Airtel to pay fine, cancels $407m debt to settle dispute in Tanzania

10 June 2019 - 22:54 Nuzulack Dausen
India’s Bharti Airtel. Picture: REUTERS
India’s Bharti Airtel. Picture: REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — India’s Bharti Airtel has agreed to pay 60-billion shillings ($26m) over five years and cancel debt to resolve a dispute over ownership of its Airtel Tanzania unit, the Tanzanian government said on Monday.

Tanzania’s minister for foreign affairs and East Africa cooperation, Palamagamba Kabudi, announced the deal at a ceremony to receive a three-month batch of monthly payments worth 1-billion shillings.

Bharti Airtel also cancelled $407m of debt owed to it by Airtel Tanzania as part of the the settlement, Kabudi said.

In 2017, the Indian company was drawn into a dispute with Dar es Salaam over ownership of the mobile operator after President John Magufuli said it was fully owned by state-run Tanzania Telecommunications Company. He said the company had been cheated out of its shares through an irregular privatisation process.

Bharti Airtel rejected the claim, saying it had complied with regulatory approvals when it acquired a 60% stake in the firm.

After prolonged negotiations the two sides in January signed a settlement that included Bharti Airtel agreeing to increase the government’s stake in the company from 40% to 49%.

Bharti Airtel executive chair Sunil Bharti Mittal said he hoped the deal would “give a fresh start to the company”.

Reuters

Vodacom Tanzania MD charged with economic crimes

Tanzania's case against MD Hisham Hendi and other telecom executives targets alleged fraudulent use of network facilities
Companies
2 months ago

Bharti Airtel delays Africa unit’s listing

India’s second-biggest wireless carrier pushes back the share sale by about half a year, say sources
Companies
7 months ago

Tanzania claims ownership of Bharti Airtel’s local unit

President John Magufuli  warns that 'a terrible game was played'
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.