Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers aims for July listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext

29 May 2019 - 10:04 Nick Hedley
Naspers said in March it would separately list assets, including its stake in China’s Tencent and its classifieds and food-delivery operations. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Naspers said in March it would separately list assets, including its stake in China’s Tencent and its classifieds and food-delivery operations. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Naspers plans to list its international consumer internet assets in Amsterdam on July 17, the group said on Wednesday.

Africa’s largest public company said in March it would separately list assets, including its prized stake in China’s Tencent and its classifieds and food-delivery operations.

This followed pressure from investors to reduce Naspers’s valuation discount, which the company blames largely on it having outgrown the JSE.

Naspers said on Wednesday it would own at least 73% of the Amsterdam-listed entity. The group, which would retain its primary listing on the JSE and secondary listing on A2X, was expected to remain the largest SA company on the JSE by market capitalisation, it said.

It would also not lose its inclusion in JSE indices and would directly own Media24, Takealot and Property24.

If shareholders approve the deal, the new entity will list on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange and the JSE on July 17, Naspers said.

Naspers’s shares were 1.3% up at R3,135.42 on Wednesday even as Tencent fell in Hong Kong.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Accessible Satrix Top 40 is SA's preferred index-tracking ETF

The Satrix 40 fund invests in the top 40 biggest shares on the JSE
Money
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Chinese company’s ban further complicates the trade talks between the US and China, which had already taken a turn for the worse
Opinion
5 days ago

Naspers’s WeBuyCars deal may be blocked

A unit of Naspers, which owns OLX and the AutoTrader platform, wants to buy 60% of WeBuyCars
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tencent reports higher earnings than estimated, boosting Naspers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

THE LEX COLUMN: Citron gives Jumia shareholders heartburn

Opinion / Columnists

RCS stands to benefit from financing of second-hand cars

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.