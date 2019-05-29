Naspers aims for July listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext

Naspers plans to list its international consumer internet assets in Amsterdam on July 17, the group said on Wednesday.

Africa’s largest public company said in March it would separately list assets, including its prized stake in China’s Tencent and its classifieds and food-delivery operations.

This followed pressure from investors to reduce Naspers’s valuation discount, which the company blames largely on it having outgrown the JSE.

Naspers said on Wednesday it would own at least 73% of the Amsterdam-listed entity. The group, which would retain its primary listing on the JSE and secondary listing on A2X, was expected to remain the largest SA company on the JSE by market capitalisation, it said.

It would also not lose its inclusion in JSE indices and would directly own Media24, Takealot and Property24.

If shareholders approve the deal, the new entity will list on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange and the JSE on July 17, Naspers said.

Naspers’s shares were 1.3% up at R3,135.42 on Wednesday even as Tencent fell in Hong Kong.

