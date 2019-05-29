Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JSE giant Naspers needs a second home

While the tech company is moving its internet assets to a listing in Amsterdam, it insists it is not abandoning SA

29 May 2019 - 14:48 Loni Prinsloo
Bob van Dijk. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HAIDEN KROG
Bob van Dijk. Picture: BLOOMBERG/HAIDEN KROG

Naspers may be moving most of its internet businesses to a new listing in Amsterdam, but the Cape Town-based tech investor is at pains to show it is not abandoning SA.

The creation of the still generically named NewCo Group will hold such crown jewels as Naspers’s 31% stake in Chinese web giant Tencent — now worth $121bn. Left behind in SA will be the media assets that Naspers has long made clear are not a priority — plus local online ventures Takealot and Property24.

That looks like a bad deal for some local investors, who may feel some of their wealth is being taken to where it could be heavily taxed, according to Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk. Rather than anger the people who backed the company on its way to becoming a $94bn behemoth, Naspers is giving NewCo a secondary listing in Johannesburg and arranging a way to make the spin-out more tax-efficient.

“We did not want to force or inconvenience some of our other shareholders that would have to pay immediate capital-gains tax with the new listing,” the CEO said by phone. “We decided to do a cash issuance that will give the investors the options to take Naspers or Newco shares.”

The Johannesburg secondary listing is another clear concession to those that fear the departure of SA’s biggest corporate success story — and cash cow for investors. The move will allow local institutions to work around restrictions on owning foreign shares, Van Dijk said. “They would be able to hold NewCo as a domestic stock.” 

The reality is that some sort of Naspers break-up has become unavoidable. The company is so big that it makes up almost 25% of the JSE’s all-share index, compared with 5% in 2013. This has forced some investors to sell the stock to keep within investment rules regarding exposure to a single company. In short: Naspers needs a second home.

Naspers will be a 73% majority shareholder in NewCo and will honour last year’s pledge to invest R3.2bn in existing SA businesses, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it will also invest in the local tech start-up sector.

Bloomberg 

Naspers aims for July listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext

Africa’s largest public company says it will retain its primary listing on the JSE
Companies
6 hours ago

Naspers’s WeBuyCars deal may be blocked

A unit of Naspers, which owns OLX and the AutoTrader platform, wants to buy 60% of WeBuyCars
Companies
2 weeks ago

Takealot opens scores of collection facilities countrywide

Flagship pickup point in Midrand spans the N1, allowing motorists travelling in both directions to easily collect their online orders
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Tencent reports higher earnings than estimated, boosting Naspers

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers swaps shares in MakeMyTrip for Ctrip stake

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Is Naspers NewCo good or bad news for local investors?

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.