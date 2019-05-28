Amazon and Flipkart unlikely to respond fully to India antitrust study, say sources

New Deli — Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart are unlikely to fully participate in an Indian antitrust body’s study of the e-commerce sector for fear of revealing trade secrets, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is engaged in what it describes as a “fact-finding exercise” aimed at better understanding the e-commerce sector, showed a document distributed to several e-commerce firms.

The CCI document features 88 questions over 12 pages requesting recipients volunteer pricing strategies, product information and the identities of their biggest-selling vendors.

Amazon and Flipkart are among India’s largest e-commerce companies so their participation in any such survey could carry significant weight. Yet the pair are unlikely to answer questions in full as doing so would involve disclosing commercially sensitive information, the two people said.

“This survey is very detailed,” said one of the people, who declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. “Companies are worried because these are competitive, confidential things which are business critical.”

Amazon, Flipkart and the CCI did not respond to requests for comment.

The CCI study comes about four months after the government implemented new rules regulating foreign investment in e-commerce, including barring the sale of products on their platforms from vendors in which they have an equity interest.