WATCH: Telkom beats annual profit expectations

CEO Sipho Maseko spoke to BDTV about factors underpinning Telkom's better-than-expected earnings report for the year to end-March

27 May 2019 - 17:43 Business Day TV
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
Telkom has reported an 8.5% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R11.3bn. According to Bloomberg data, analysts expected ebitda of R10.9bn. 

Profit after tax rose 11.5% to R3.3bn and the group says it will pay a final ordinary dividend of 249c, taking the full-year dividend to 362c, a 2% increase. 

Business Day TV sat down with Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to discuss the results in more detail.

