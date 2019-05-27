WATCH: Telkom beats annual profit expectations

Telkom has reported an 8.5% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to R11.3bn. According to Bloomberg data, analysts expected ebitda of R10.9bn.

Profit after tax rose 11.5% to R3.3bn and the group says it will pay a final ordinary dividend of 249c, taking the full-year dividend to 362c, a 2% increase.

Business Day TV sat down with Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko to discuss the results in more detail.