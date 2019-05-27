Reunert stays above water but warns of tough times ahead

Electronics group Reunert has warned investors that it is unlikely to match the performance of the second half of its previous financial year following a decline in earnings in the six months to March.

The group reported a 16% decline in profit after tax to R377m because of a R42m tax provision and a R44m loss from the disposal of its controlling stake in Swedish unit Profoc Svenska.

Reunert said the rationale for this disposal was “the consistent low earnings from this business and the weakened strategic alignment of the business with the broader ICT segment strategy”.

Reunert’s headline earnings per share were down 7% to 253c.

Group revenue grew 9% to R5.2bn and operating profit increased 8% to R615m .

The company said it faced challenges including continued subdued demand specifically in its electrical engineering unit, which manufactures electrical and telecommunications cables.

The unit increased revenue by 14% to R2.7bn, with operating income improving by 3% to R225m even though “depressed demand from key state institutions continued in the period under review”.

The applied electronics business unit's revenue grew by 16%, helped by defence spending.

“The second tranche of the contract for the renewal of the SA National Defence Force’s tactical communication system is currently being executed and the business was successful in securing and delivering export orders for its new range of digital tactical radios,” Reunert said.

The group’s information communication technologies (ICT) business grew its revenue by 3% to R1.7 bn, with operating profit up 11% to R351m.