Huawei employees fret at US ban

While CEO Ren Zhengfei has brushed aside moves by Washington, the telecom giant’s staff have been raising fears for their future

27 May 2019 - 17:03 Agency Staff
Chinese CEO Xi Jinping (left) with Huawei president Ren Zhengfei. Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW LLOYD/POOL
Beijing — While Huawei’s founder brushes aside a US ban against his company, the telecom giant’s employees have been less sanguine, confessing fears for their future in online chat rooms.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei declared this week the company has a hoard of microchips and the ability to make its own in order to withstand a potentially crippling US ban on using American components and software in its products.

“If you really want to know what’s going on with us, you can visit our Xinsheng Community,” Ren told Chinese media, alluding to Huawei’s internal forum partially open to viewers outside the company.

However, a peek into Xinsheng shows his words have not reassured everyone within the Shenzhen-based company.

“During difficult times, what should we do as individuals?” posted an employee under the handle Xiao Feng on Thursday. “At home reduce your debts and maintain enough cash. Make a plan for your financial assets and don’t be overly optimistic about your remuneration and income.”

Google, whose Android operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, says  it will cut ties with Huawei as a result of the ban. Another critical partner, ARM Holdings, a British designer of semiconductors owned by Japanese group Softbank, says it is complying with the US restrictions.

“On its own, Huawei can’t resolve this problem, we need to seek support from government policy,” one unnamed employee wrote last week, in a post that received dozens of likes and replies.

The employee outlined a plan for China to block off its smartphone market from all US components in much the same way Beijing fostered its internet tech giants behind the “Great Firewall”, which keeps out Google, Facebook, Twitter and dozens of other foreign companies. “Our domestic market is big enough, we can use this opportunity to build up domestic suppliers and our ecosystem,” the employee wrote.

For his part, Ren advocated the opposite response in his interview with Chinese media. “We should not promote populism; populism is detrimental to the country,” he said, noting that his family uses Apple products.

Other employees strategised ways to circumvent the US ban. One advocated turning to Alibaba’s e-commerce platform, Taobao, to buy the needed components. Another dangled the prospect of setting up dozens of new companies to make purchases from US suppliers.

Many denounced the US and proposed China ban McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and American movies and TV shows.

“First time posting under my real name: we must do our jobs well, advance and retreat with our company,” said an employee named Xu Jin.

The tech ban caps months of US effort to isolate Huawei, whose equipment Washington fears could be used as a trojan horse by Chinese intelligence services.

Still, last week President Donald Trump indicated he is willing to include a fix for Huawei in a trade deal that the two economic giants have struggled to seal. US officials issued a 90-day reprieve on the ban.

In Xinsheng, an employee with the handle Youxin lamented: “I want to advance and retreat alongside the company, but then my boss told me to pack up and go,” followed by two sad-face emoticons.

Huawei shipments could fall by up to a quarter

Crippling US sanctions expected to hit Chinese smartphone maker hard
Companies
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Chinese company’s ban further complicates the trade talks between the US and China, which had already taken a turn for the worse
Opinion
3 days ago

China digs in for protracted trade fight with US

The trade spat has turned into a war of words since President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei
World
1 day ago

Huawei seeks $1bn in funding, four months after getting $2bn loan from Chinese banks

The world’s largest provider of networking gear is said to be seeking an offshore loan in either US or Hong Kong dollars
Companies
3 days ago

