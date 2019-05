Huawei employees fret at US ban

Beijing — While Huawei’s founder brushes aside a US ban against his company, the telecom giant’s employees have been less sanguine, confessing fears for their future in online chat rooms.

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei declared this week the company has a hoard of microchips and the ability to make its own in order to withstand a potentially crippling US ban on using American components and software in its products.

“If you really want to know what’s going on with us, you can visit our Xinsheng Community,” Ren told Chinese media, alluding to Huawei’s internal forum partially open to viewers outside the company.

However, a peek into Xinsheng shows his words have not reassured everyone within the Shenzhen-based company.

“During difficult times, what should we do as individuals?” posted an employee under the handle Xiao Feng on Thursday. “At home reduce your debts and maintain enough cash. Make a plan for your financial assets and don’t be overly optimistic about your remuneration and income.”

Google, whose Android operating system powers most of the world’s smartphones, says it will cut ties with Huawei as a result of the ban. Another critical partner, ARM Holdings, a British designer of semiconductors owned by Japanese group Softbank, says it is complying with the US restrictions.

“On its own, Huawei can’t resolve this problem, we need to seek support from government policy,” one unnamed employee wrote last week, in a post that received dozens of likes and replies.

The employee outlined a plan for China to block off its smartphone market from all US components in much the same way Beijing fostered its internet tech giants behind the “Great Firewall”, which keeps out Google, Facebook, Twitter and dozens of other foreign companies. “Our domestic market is big enough, we can use this opportunity to build up domestic suppliers and our ecosystem,” the employee wrote.

For his part, Ren advocated the opposite response in his interview with Chinese media. “We should not promote populism; populism is detrimental to the country,” he said, noting that his family uses Apple products.

Other employees strategised ways to circumvent the US ban. One advocated turning to Alibaba’s e-commerce platform, Taobao, to buy the needed components. Another dangled the prospect of setting up dozens of new companies to make purchases from US suppliers.