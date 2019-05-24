Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei seeks $1bn in funding, four months after getting $2bn loan from Chinese banks

The world’s largest provider of networking gear is said to be seeking an offshore loan in either US or Hong Kong dollars

24 May 2019 - 14:19 Carol Zhong and Annie Lee
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Hong Kong — Huawei is seeking about $1bn from a small group of lenders, its first major funding test after getting hit with US curbs that threaten to cut off access to critical suppliers.

The world’s largest provider of networking gear is seeking an offshore loan in either US or Hong Kong dollars, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The company is targeting maturities of five and seven years, the people said.

Huawei, one of China’s biggest national champions, has become a central player in the country’s conflicts with the US over trade and key technologies. The Trump administration jolted global investors last week by adding the Shenzhen-based company to a blacklist that could potentially hobble its access to parts and software from US suppliers. Huawei’s dollar-denominated bonds tumbled to three-month lows on the news and one of Asia’s top-performing debt managers offloaded his holdings.

The company’s talks with lenders are still at an early stage and there is no guarantee a deal will happen. If it does, the loan’s pricing — as well as the identities of the participating banks — could provide further clues on the market’s perception of Huawei’s financial strength.

The company had 37-billion yuan ($5.3bn) of unsecured bank loans as of December, of which 2.8-billion yuan were due in one year or less, according to its 2018 annual report. It had cash and cash equivalents of about 2.6 times total borrowing.

Huawei didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Huawei’s latest fundraising attempt comes about four months after it obtained a 14-billion yuan loan from five Chinese banks. In September, the company raised $1.5bn offshore from a group of 10 mostly international banks.

On Thursday, Donald Trump described Huawei as “very dangerous” while at the same time saying the company could be part of a trade pact with China. The breadth and duration of the US curbs are still uncertain, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Friday.

Bloomberg

Top US diplomat Pompeo accuses Huawei of lying about links to Chinese state

Countries harden their stances as fallout from Huawei ban becomes evident
World
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Huawei ban threatens global economy

Chinese company’s ban further complicates the trade talks between the US and China, which had already taken a turn for the worse
Opinion
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Trump: it’s my way or Huawei

Features

Panasonic also stepping away from Huawei after US ban

Companies

Japanese, UK carriers delay release of Huawei phones

Companies

NEWS ANALYSIS: Huawei’s future in SA called into question

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.