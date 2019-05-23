PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Huawei unpacks its plan

As the US-China trade war continues to escalate, the Trump-led government's latest move has sent shockwaves across the world’s telecommunications industry.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of this ongoing “cold war” on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Huawei's vice-president of corporate communications Glenn Schloss from Shenzhen, China, who contents that the company is ready to deal with Washington's crackdown and that it will reduce its reliance on US components.

Last week, the US commerce department announced its addition of Huawei and its affiliates to its “entity list”, a move aiming to ban Huawei from buying parts and components from US companies without government-approved licences.

This week, global markets awoke to news that Google had suspended its business with the Chinese technology firm in compliance with US authorities. With the world left wondering what this means for the company’s fortunes, Schloss gives an update on the company’s current position and plans in place as the order is set to take full effect on August 19.

Listen to what Glenn Schloss had to say on the issue: