Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | Business Day Spotlight: Huawei unpacks its plan

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of the ongoing ‘cold war’ on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei

23 May 2019 - 13:56 Mudiwa Gavaza
US president-elect Donald Trump appears on the cover of local Chinese magazine Global People in Shanghai, China. The cover reads, 'Why did Trump win?' Picture: AFP PHOTO/JOHANNES EISELE
US president-elect Donald Trump appears on the cover of local Chinese magazine Global People in Shanghai, China. The cover reads, 'Why did Trump win?' Picture: AFP PHOTO/JOHANNES EISELE

As the US-China trade war continues to escalate, the Trump-led government's latest move has sent shockwaves across the world’s telecommunications industry.

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we focus on the impact of this ongoing “cold war” on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Huawei's vice-president of corporate communications Glenn Schloss from Shenzhen, China, who contents that the company is ready to deal with Washington's crackdown and that it will reduce its reliance on US components.

Last week, the US commerce department announced its addition of Huawei and its affiliates to its “entity list”, a move aiming to ban Huawei from buying parts and components from US companies without government-approved licences.

This week, global markets awoke to news that Google had suspended its business with the Chinese technology firm in compliance with US authorities. With the world left wondering what this means for the company’s fortunes, Schloss gives an update on the company’s current position and plans in place as the order is set to take full effect on August 19. 

Listen to what Glenn Schloss had to say on the issue:

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

For more episodes, click here

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST: The murky science of polling

This week on Taking Care of Business, we dig into the somewhat murky science of polling with polling expert Dr Zaid Kimmie
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Unpacking SA’s decline

Eunomix CEO Claude Baissac discusses his firm’s research into the SA economy and shares some of the findings and insights that could help the country
Opinion
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | SA consumers are going through the most

This weekly business podcast, Business Day Spotlight, looks at the growing financial pressure on South Africans
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.