Intergreatme start-up raises R27m in double-quick time

A team of young South Africans believes their three-year-old start-up, now valued at about R120m, can help ordinary people get rid of the daily pain associated with submitting forms and documents through an innovative technology platform.

Emergent “regtech” company Intergreatme recently raised more than R27m, which was R3m over its original target. This follows the launch last Tuesday of its public equity drive via Uprise Africa’s crowdfunding platform.

Regtech is the management of regulatory processes within the financial industry through technology.

“The frustration of constantly having to fill out forms and carry personal documentation is a daily issue facing over 25-million credit-active South Africans,” Luke Warner, co-founder of Intergreatme, told Business Day on Wednesday.

Intergreatme’s core business is digitising personal information such as proof of residence, IDs and passports. Instead of having to submit the same information for a number of tasks, like applying for financing or filling out multiple forms when going for a medical check-up, users can scan a QR code and have their information instantly shared with service providers or government departments.

Founded in 2016, the company has 20,000 active users in SA with thousands more who have used their services through their network of partners, which include Dawn Wing couriers and two car manufacturers. The company has also signed up a number of large banks and telecoms operators to manage their registration of customers.

The team envisions a world where personal data can easily and securely be shared among a host of applications. As long as an activity requires a person’s information, Intergreatme sees a market, says Warner.

He said Intergreatme wants consumers to “never fill out a form again”.

Commenting on the funds raised, Warner said most of the initial 120 individual investors are black South African women. This has boosted the company’s BEE ratings.

“In our flagging SA economy, the raise is particularly significant and proves that crowdfunding is a viable platform to raise equity funding for a sound business, as well as a vehicle for individual wealth creation,” he said.