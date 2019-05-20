The cognitive enterprise: reinventing your company with AI

IBM sees companies placing bets on the creation of business platforms to solidify competitive advantage and differentiation. These platforms must be massively digitally connected from the outside-in and fully cognitively enabled from the inside-out.

Many of the strategic plays are based on the ability to redefine the business within its four walls by leveraging the estimated 80% of global data that is still proprietary.

Others see the chance to play a platform role across their industries. A few companies are using platforms to expand their expertise and compete in markets adjacent to – but until now separate from – their traditional businesses.

Most organisations, though, are just beginning to prepare for the dramatic changes that will characterise the coming decade. They are still struggling to define their strategic differentiation. They are experimenting with multiple technology proofs of concept to evaluate process impact. And they are tackling the difficult task of shifting their applications and infrastructure from legacy to new.

Most importantly, organisations are finding that the biggest barriers to progress are their own people and culture. They need different mindsets and skills to take advantage of new business capabilities.

On June 12 2019, at IBM’s Think Summit Johannesburg companies will join IBM to engage on what they have learned about shaping and evolving into a cognitive enterprise, as well as the focused actions that we believe can help companies succeed.

IBM sees potential for huge value in both the short- and long-term, as well as substantive challenges.

This article was paid for by IBM.