Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei vows it will not bow to pressure

Chinese telecoms giant will reduce its reliance on US components, according to its founder

19 May 2019 - 22:47 afp.com
The logo of Huawei in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
The logo of Huawei in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Beijing — Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is ready to deal with Washington's crackdown and will reduce its reliance on US components, its founder has told Japanese media.

President Donald Trump effectively barred Huawei from the US market on Wednesday and added it to a list which would restrict US sales to the firm amid an escalating trade war with Beijing.

“We have already been preparing for this,” Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei told a group of Japanese journalists on Saturday in his first interview since Trump's move. Ren said Huawei would continue to develop its own components to reduce its dependence on outside suppliers.

Huawei is a rapidly expanding leader in 5G technology but remains dependent on foreign suppliers. It buys about $67bn worth of components each year, including about $11bn from US suppliers, according to The Nikkei business daily.

Ren, 74, has come out of the shadows in recent months in the face of increasing pressure on his company. Ren’s army background and Huawei’s opaque culture have fuelled suspicions in some countries that the firm has links with the Chinese military and intelligence services.

Huawei is also the target of an intense campaign by Washington, which has been trying to persuade allies not to allow China a role in building next-generation 5G mobile networks. US government agencies are already banned from buying equipment from Huawei.

“We have not done anything which violates the law,” Ren said, adding the US measures would have a limited impact. “It is expected that Huawei's growth may slow, but only slightly,” he said.

A former army technician, Ren founded Huawei in 1987 with only $5,000, according to company lore. Huawei now claims to have nearly 190,000 employees. It operates in 170 countries and reported revenue of more than $100bn in 2018.

Ren said his company would not yield to pressure from Washington. “We will not change our management at the request of the US or accept monitoring, as ZTE has done,” he said, as quoted by The Nikkei, referring to fellow Chinese telecoms giant ZTE which was also targeted by Washington.

ZTE came close to collapse in 2018 after US firms were banned from selling it vital components over its continued dealings with Iran and North Korea. Trump later reversed the decision and, in return, ZTE had to pay a $1bn fine and accept monitoring by the US commerce department.
AFP

US-China dispute damage may be much worse than investors imagine

If the US government is trying to destroy Huawei and slow the development of 5G networks in China, then the US-China relationship is likely headed to ...
Companies
1 day ago

World shares slip as China ramps up war of words

Risk aversion sets in as Shanghai shares drop with Trump targeting Huawei; the dollar, yen and pound are all faring poorly
Markets
2 days ago

Huawei sanctions send world stocks into tailspin

The latest US sanctions on Huawei undermine market sentiment but China stocks gain on hopes of government support
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China slams US over Huawei blacklisting as Macron warns of ‘tech war’

World

Dutch spy agency investigating alleged Huawei ‘backdoor’, says newspaper

World

Trump declares emergency over telecoms threats with eye on Huawei

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.