Datatec opts not to pay dividend despite return to profit

JSE-listed information and communications technology group Datatec says even though it returned to profits in the year ended February, it will not pay a dividend but will rather buy back more of its shares.

“The group delivered on the commitments set in the prior year, resulting in a much improved financial and operational performance across all divisions,” said CEO Jens Montanana.

The group reported headline earnings of $1.7m for the year, from a $41.3m loss previously.

“The level of underlying earnings in financial year 2019 would only support a small dividend under [the group’s] policy, and as a result the board has decided not to declare a dividend,” it said.