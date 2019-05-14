Vodacom sees more pain from data pricing pressure

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Ramaphosa’s office needs capacity and agility to proactively carry out economic and political reforms
Seven nominated but North West still to be decided
Ipsos was least wrong of all
Calgro M3 CEO Wikus Lategan talks to Business Day TV to talk about its annual results
The 28-year low level of savings in SA has created a vicious circle of low economic growth, which in turn generates meagre incomes that cannot boost future savings, writes Londiwe Buthelezi
Argentina's second-largest voting district re-elects governor Juan Schiaretti, part of the Peronist flank challenging President Mauricio Macri
SA world champion leaves opponent's face in a mess
Calling out vice-signalling would be a much-needed counterweight
