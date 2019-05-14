MiX Telematics reports higher full-year profits

MiX Telematics, which provides fleet and mobile asset management services, said on Tuesday profit in the year to end-March rose 11.6% to R202.3m.

“Our fourth quarter marked a solid continuation of trends we have experienced throughout the year,” said MiX CEO Stefan Joselowitz.

The “strong” end to the financial year was driven by growth in the group’s premium fleet subscriptions globally, improvements in average revenues per user, “and ongoing operating leverage in the business”.

“We remain confident in our ability to achieve our long-term goals given our strong pipeline and ability to further enhance margin accretion across the business,” Joselowitz said.

The group’s annual subscription revenue increased 18% to R1.7bn, while total revenue rose 15.4% to R2bn. Adjusted earnings rose to R254.4m from R156.8m.

MiX said it expected subscription revenue in the year to March 2020 to grow by 14.3% to 15.5% and total revenues to lift 10.4% to 12%.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would probably increase 12.8% to 16.3%.

MiX’s shares were unchanged at R9.60 on Tuesday morning.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za