Altron says turnaround is ‘complete’ as earnings surge

Altron’s turnaround is complete, CEO Mteto Nyati said on Thursday after the technology group said full-year earnings rose by about a quarter.

Once a JSE top-40 stalwart, Altron lost favour with investors after a series of strategy blunders.

The company’s market value slipped from a high of R15bn in 2007 — at the time it was more valuable than Aspen Pharmacare — to just R1.7bn in early 2016.

But its fortunes have changed since Value Capital Partners (VCP) invested R400m in December 2016 and Nyati took over as CEO in April 2017.

Nyati has focused on growing earnings, offloading the group’s manufacturing assets and reducing debt.

“We have successfully completed the turnaround of Altron,” he said on Thursday.

Altron said normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) from continuing operations rose 24% to R1.6bn in the year to end-February.

Gross revenue increased 30% to R19.2bn and headline earnings per share from continuing operations surged 50% to 179c.

Thanks to key contract wins in the private and public sectors, the SA business grew ebitda by 15% “despite the tough economic climate”, Nyati said.

Ebitda rose 41% in the rest of Africa while the European business grew ebitda 80%, thanks to the Bytes UK business.

Vehicle-tracking operation Netstar grew earnings 19%.

Group net debt fell to R1.6bn from R1.9bn a year before.

“Overall, we want to continue to grow organically but will keep looking for bolt-on acquisitions in the areas of data analytics, cloud and the internet of things — these remain growth drivers for the company,” Nyati said.

Altron’s shares opened 0.2% higher at R20.50 on Thursday. The stock was below R5 in early 2016.

