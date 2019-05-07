Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Judge rules MTN met deadline to respond to Nigerian tax demand

Nigeria’s attorney-general handed MTN the $2bn demand for backdated taxes in September, but it says the claim is without merit

07 May 2019 - 11:18 Alexis Akwagyiram
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Lagos — MTN met a deadline to respond to a $2bn tax demand from Nigeria’s attorney-general, a Nigerian judge ruled on Tuesday, after state lawyers had said the company had failed to do so.

Nigeria’s attorney-general handed MTN the $2bn demand for backdated taxes in September, but the company has said the claim is without merit and that the attorney-general had exceeded his powers in making the demand.

Lawyers representing MTN and Nigeria’s attorney-general traded legal arguments at a court in the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday over whether or not MTN responded to the tax bill within the three-month period stipulated under Nigerian law.

The judge said MTN had responded in 19 days, and adjourned the case’s next hearing to June 26.

MTN is Africa’s biggest telecoms firm and Nigeria is its largest market, accounting for a third of its annual core profit. However, the West African country has proven to be problematic for the company in the past few years.

