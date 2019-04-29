Cisco revamps hardware for new Wi-Fi technology

San Jose —Cisco Systems said on Monday it is rolling out hardware for the next generation of Wi-Fi standards, giving a core part of its $28.2bn infrastructure business a refresh and in the process aiming to garner more software revenue.

Cisco announced new access points and switches for businesses for Wi-Fi 6, a new standard expected to roll out by 2022. Phones, laptops and other devices will connect to Cisco’s access points on corporate campuses and carry the traffic to the switches, which connect to a business’s wired network.

Cisco, which controls about 45% of the market for corporate Wi-Fi systems according to research firm IDC, is releasing the hardware well before most phones and laptops have a chip to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6.

The new network technology is designed to give a modest speed boost, but also to solve some of the biggest problems facing Wi-Fi networks. The new standard is designed to avoid bogging down when today’s proliferation of televisions, security cameras, smart speakers, sensors and other gadgets hop on.

One new aspect of the networks that consumers will notice is deeper ties with the 5G wireless networks that will arrive around the same time from mobile carriers. When both new networks are in place, for example, a hotel guest’s phone could shift from 5G to a hotel’s Wi-Fi network after check-in without having to enter a name or password.