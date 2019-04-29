Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cisco revamps hardware for new Wi-Fi technology

Company prepares for new network technology, which is expected to roll out by 2022

29 April 2019 - 18:01 Stephen Nellis
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

San Jose —Cisco Systems said on Monday it is rolling out hardware for the next generation of Wi-Fi standards, giving a core part of its $28.2bn infrastructure business a refresh and in the process aiming to garner more software revenue.

Cisco announced new access points and switches for businesses for Wi-Fi 6, a new standard expected to roll out by 2022. Phones, laptops and other devices will connect to Cisco’s access points on corporate campuses and carry the traffic to the switches, which connect to a business’s wired network.

Cisco, which controls about 45% of the market for corporate  Wi-Fi systems according to research firm IDC, is releasing the hardware well before most phones and laptops have a chip to take advantage of Wi-Fi 6.

The new network technology is designed to give a modest speed boost, but also to solve some of the biggest problems facing Wi-Fi networks. The new standard is designed to avoid bogging down when today’s proliferation of televisions, security cameras, smart speakers, sensors and other gadgets hop on.

One new aspect of the networks that consumers will notice is deeper ties with the 5G wireless networks that will arrive around the same time from mobile carriers. When both new networks are in place, for example, a hotel guest’s phone could shift from 5G to a hotel’s Wi-Fi network after check-in without having to enter a name or password.

“There’s going to be a much stronger interconnection and relationship and handoff that occurs,” Gordon Thomson, Cisco’s vice-president of enterprise networking sales, said.

Many of those new features will come about because of greater use of software to control the traffic on the wireless networks. To capitalise on that, Cisco is retiring its biggest-selling switch for corporate networks and rolling out a new one that will be able to run more software, which Cisco will sell along with it.

Brandon Butler, a senior research analyst for IDC, said that is part of Cisco’s longer-term strategy in the past several years to derive a greater portion of its network infrastructure sales from software, which can be sold on a subscription basis for steadier revenue than hardware sales.

The new device “brings that backend switch into line with the company’s broader network software strategy,” he said. “This has been an evolution for the company, from a hardware based-model to a software-based model.”

Reuters

Today’s US tech leaders by market capitalisation

Company valuations are constantly changing – in early September 2018, Apple and Amazon reached $1 trillion for a short time
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Cisco to give digital training to a million people in Africa

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins says the company believes that getting people connected and educated contributes to creating inclusive opportunities
Companies
4 months ago

Cisco takes video conferencing to a new level

Cisco is using AI and the IoT to take video conferencing to a new, almost Big Brotherish level
News & Fox
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

China urges UK not to discriminate against Huawei in 5G development

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Qualcomm settlement with Apple paves way for Huawei dispute

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.