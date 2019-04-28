China urges UK not to discriminate against Huawei in 5G development

London — China has warned Britain not to discriminate against companies involved in developing the 5G network and to resist pressure from other countries over whether it should work with Huawei Technologies.

Huawei, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker, is under intense scrutiny after the US told allies not to use the company’s technology because of fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has denied this.

Sources said on Wednesday Britain’s national security council had decided to bar Huawei from all core parts of the country’s 5G network and restrict its access to noncore parts.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, China’s ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming defended Huawei as having a good track record on security and said Britain should “make decisions independently and in accordance with their national interests”.

“The last thing the world needs is the introduction of any sort of discriminatory measures towards companies involved in 5G network development. The last thing China expects from a truly open and fair ‘global Britain’ is a playing field that is not level,” he wrote.

Liu said security concerns about the development of 5G networks were understandable but could be managed.

‘Risks are real’

“The risks should be taken seriously but risks must not be allowed to incite fear. They can be managed, provided countries and companies work together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dutch telecom firm Royal KPN said on Friday it would select a Western supplier to build its core 5G mobile network, making it one of the first European operators to make clear it would not pick China’s Huawei for such work.

The US has been seeking to discourage its allies from using equipment made by Huawei because of concerns that it could be used for spying by the Chinese government. Huawei says such worries are baseless and US policy is driven by economic interests.

KPN, based in The Hague and the Netherlands’ largest telecom firm, said Huawei would supply 5G radio equipment, which it considers less sensitive. CFO Jan Kees de Jager said the decision took into account concerns heard in the Dutch political debate and was in line with the stance to be taken by the UK, according to leaked government plans.

“They see the core networks as somewhat more critical than the radio access networks,” said De Jager, who served as the Netherlands’ finance minister from 2010-2012.