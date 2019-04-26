Naspers swaps shares in MakeMyTrip for Ctrip stake

Naspers has swapped its interest in India-based online travel platform MakeMyTrip for a 5.6% stake in China’s Ctrip.com International.

Nasdaq-listed Ctrip, already a large shareholder of MakeMyTrip, has a market capitalisation of $23.5bn (R339bn), meaning Naspers’s stake will be worth about $1.3bn at current valuations.

“The share exchange transaction allows Ctrip to enjoy a larger exposure to the India travel market and benefit from the growth of MakeMyTrip,” Naspers said.

The deal will also allow Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip “to benefit from Ctrip’s significant global scale”.

“The share exchange transaction is a significant step in the growth ambitions of both MakeMyTrip and Ctrip.”

The deal, expected to close in the second half of 2019, will “create additional value for Naspers and its shareholders”.

Naspers said in its 2018 annual report that following its merger with goibibo the previous year, MakeMyTrip “strengthened its leadership in the large, fast-growing Indian online travel agency market”.

In May 2017, Naspers contributed $132m towards a $330m fundraising round by MakeMyTrip, which was also backed by Ctrip. It invested another $23m during the year to maintain its relative shareholding. Following those investments, Naspers owned 43% of MakeMyTrip.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za