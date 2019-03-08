News Leader
WATCH: How MTN’s profit surged
08 March 2019 - 11:42
Mobile operator MTN reported full-year numbers on Thursday, with profit surging by 85%.
The company plans to raise more than R15bn in asset sales over three years to help reduce its debt pile, while looking to venture into music streaming and mobile financial services.
CEO Rob Shuter joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s numbers and its future plans.
Or listen to the full audio: