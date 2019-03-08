Companies / Telecoms & Technology

News Leader

WATCH: How MTN’s profit surged

08 March 2019 - 11:42 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Mobile operator MTN reported full-year numbers on Thursday, with profit surging by 85%.

The company plans to raise more than R15bn in asset sales over three years to help reduce its debt pile, while looking to venture into music streaming and mobile financial services.

CEO Rob Shuter joined Business Day TV to discuss the company’s numbers and its future plans.

CEO Rob Shuter talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results and its plans raise more than R15bn in asset sales

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts, click here.

MTN plans to launch Africa’s WeChat

China’s ubiquitous WeChat app is a messaging, social media and payments app with more than 1-billion active users
Companies
2 months ago

MTN stock records its longest slide since 1995

The group’s shares have fallen more than 12% in eight days
Companies
2 months ago

MTN share rebounds on asset sales and new revenue targets

CEO Rob Shuter says the group plans to sell its stake in Mascom Wireless Botswana to Econet as it does not have control over it
Companies
2 months ago

MTN said to be mulling sale of stake in Botswana business

A disposal of the interest in Botswana’s Mascom could generate as much as R2.5bn, sources say
Companies
2 months ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as rand pushes to R14.40/$

Local bourse tracks weaker world markets, despite an 18% surge by MTN, while the euro and rand slide 
Markets
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.