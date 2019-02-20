EOH chair Asher Bohbot resigns to comply with King 4

EOH chair Asher Bohbot is stepping down to comply with King 4 rules, which state that a former CEO should not head a company’s board for three years after resigning.

Bohbot, EOH’s founder and CEO for 19 years until July 2017, was appointed its nonexecutive chair in March 2018, replacing Sandile Zungu.

The information technology group also announced on Wednesday morning the resignations of nonexecutive directors Rob Sporen and Tshilidzi Marwala for reasons “also aligned with King 4’s stipulation on board member independence”.

Furthermore, human resources executive Tebogo Maenetja is leaving EOH at the end of April to assume a senior executive position with a large international business. Maenetja's appointment as human resources executive was made in the same statement in March 2018 that announced Bohbot would be rejoining the group as chair.

EOH said a process to appoint new board members is under way and shareholders will be advised of such appointments in due course.

“I have confidence in EOH’s management and believe that the new strategy, which is in advanced stages of implementation, will be beneficial to all our stakeholders,” Bohbot said in the statement.