EOH plunges as defence contract adds to its woes

The rough ride for EOH investors resumed on Monday as its shares plunged to their lowest level in eight years after a report that Microsoft’s decision to cut ties with the technology company was linked to a tip-off about a contract with SA’s defence department.

EOH, whose market value has shrunk 88% since December 2016, partly on governance concerns, said last week the global computer giant was ending its resale partnership with the company for reasons that were not yet clear.

The JSE-listed technology company’s share price slumped more than a quarter through the week, even though Microsoft’s move is only expected to dent profits by about R10m in the current financial year, equivalent to 3.5% of EOH’s profit from continuing operations in 2018.

But the rout continued on Monday after TechCentral reported that Microsoft’s decision was related to an anonymous complaint to the US Securities and Exchange Commission about a R120m software deal between EOH and SA’s department of defence.

EOH’s shares plunged 22% in early trade on Monday, to their worst level in eight years, before closing 10.4% down at R17.47, giving the company a market capitalisation of R3.1bn.

The group was worth R25.2bn in late 2016 after growing through a series of acquisitions, but has been plagued by reputational concerns related to government contracts. In January, Eskom dealt another blow to EOH’s share price when it said its former chief procurement officer had been "involved in acts of misconduct involving EOH".

The technology firm said at the time it had already been cleared of any wrongdoing.