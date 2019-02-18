Companies / Telecoms & Technology

British intelligence says it can manage Huawei security risk

A UK decision to use the Chinese cellphone giant’s 5G equipment could undermine US attempts to get its allies to blacklist it

18 February 2019 - 12:39 Agency Staff
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for the Huawei Technologies’ Mate 20 smartphone in Beijing, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for the Huawei Technologies’ Mate 20 smartphone in Beijing, China. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN

London — British intelligence has concluded that security risks posed by using equipment made by Chinese telecom giant Huawei can be managed, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) sees ways of limiting risks from using Huawei in future 5G networks, according to two unnamed sources cited by the Financial Times.

The firm is the leading manufacturer of equipment for next-generation 5G mobile networks that will bring near-instantaneous connectivity for smartphones, but several Western countries have barred it, citing fears Beijing could gain access to sensitive communications and critical infrastructure.

The US has been leading a campaign to persuade allies to blacklist Huawei equipment, and a decision by Britain, a key intelligence-gathering partner, could undermine its effort.

“Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the US administration that they are acting in a prudent manner in continuing to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components,” one person was quoted as saying.

Responding to the report, a NCSC spokesperson said that “the National Cyber Security Centre is committed to the security of UK networks”, adding that it has “a unique oversight and understanding of Huawei engineering and cyber security”.

Huawei, which is also the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, has also recently had a senior executive arrested in Canada on accusations of busting US sanctions on Iran.

In addition to the US, a number of countries including Australia, New Zealand, and the Czech Republic have banned Huawei network equipment over security concerns.

In December, Britain’s largest mobile network provider BT said it was removing Huawei equipment from its 4G cellular network after the foreign intelligence service singled out the company as a security risk.

Meanwhile last week, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo claimed that it would be difficult for the US to partner with countries that co-locate Huawei equipment near “important American systems” — a claim Beijing described as “groundless”.

AFP

China, US head for cybersecurity showdown in Europe

Push back expected against Washington's effort to block Chinese 5G mobile telephony systems in Europe
World
3 days ago

Huawei ready to tackle extra security to stay in 5G race

Chinese company is ready to work with governments on any additional measures, says chief security officer
Companies
4 days ago

Germany to consult further before taking Huawei decision, says source

Government seeks clarity before allowing Chinese firms such as Huawei Technologies to participate in building 5G networks
World
5 days ago

Pompeo threatens relations with the US over use of Huawei

The US secretary of state is on a European tour, warning Nato allies of its difficulty ‘partnering with them’ if they don’t disengage from various ...
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Activist investors win as GPI closes Dunkin’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Court rules Aquila has right to manganese
Companies / Mining
3.
Irba wants Guptas’ KPMG auditor permanently barred
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Investec’s R1bn fund to buy up stakes in SA green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Why doubts linger despite EOH statement and share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

China, US head for cybersecurity showdown in Europe
World / Europe

Huawei ready to tackle extra security to stay in 5G race
Companies

Germany to consult further before taking Huawei decision, says source
World / Europe

Pompeo threatens relations with the US over use of Huawei
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.