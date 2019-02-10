AEEI tumbles amid call for JSE to suspend its shares

AEEI CEO Khalid Abdulla and former Ayo CEO Kevin Hardy, who resigned soon after the meeting, were among those present. After Surve insisted that Hardy call the PIC in the same meeting, the former CEO said he was “not comfortable phoning them about this”.

Surve also said the PIC’s board and its entire investment committee had approved the Ayo listing deal. “The fact that it was after the actual investment doesn’t really matter… Legally, we are 100% okay.”

Regarding the BT deal, he said: “Whether you pay R1bn or R2bn for the BT stake in Ayo is irrelevant for the PIC right now — for them, that’s what they bought into.”

Independent analyst Anthony Clark said the recording “reveals that many were misled”.

Thanks to the R4.3bn Ayo listing, and its large stake in the company, AEEI’s net asset value (NAV) had surged from 260c a share in 2017 to 999c, Clark said.

While AEEI had “a basket of solid investments” including Premier Fishing, Pioneer Foods, Sygnia and BT SA, the group’s NAV now had to be revised lower, he said.

“With the reputation of management at the investment entities now in tatters and the facts laid bare that many were misled on Ayo, including the PIC seemingly, a call for a full investigation must be on the cards.

“I’d call for members of AEEI to step down, the JSE to even consider suspending AEEI, and for investors to reappraise their view on this counter as it’s now clearly damaged goods.”

AEEI’s market capitalisation fell 24% to R1.5bn last week, while Ayo’s shares dipped to R18.80, or 56% lower than their listing price of R43.

Andre Visser, GM of issuer regulation at the JSE, said the exchange had not received a formal request from fund managers to suspend trading in AEEI’s shares.

The stock is tightly held, with few major institutional investors.

If such a request was made, Visser said, the JSE would have to consider whether the company had breached its listing requirements, “or if it will further the objects of the Financial Markets Act”.

A spokesperson for BT said while the company supported black economic empowerment, “these transactions must also satisfy the highest levels of governance in order to inspire public trust”.

“In order to come up for consideration by BT, any transaction would have to pass a number of legal hurdles.”

In November, Abdulla said in an AEEI results presentation that the BT deal was still on the cards. “It’s a process of getting shareholder approval on both sides. We’re still in the process and waiting for approvals or otherwise.”

The PIC declined to comment on whether it would sell its shares in Ayo in light of the failed BT deal. Its investment in Ayo is being investigated internally and by the commission of inquiry into the PIC.

AEEI, Ayo, Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and Surve said in a joint statement last week the meeting in August was about “sifting fact from fiction face-to-face, as there were competing versions of what was happening on the ground”.

The meeting was an attempt “to get together to collectively discuss the next steps”.

“There is not a single lie that has been told to the PIC as has been suggested in the press report and the Sekunjalo Group, AEEI, Ayo and Dr Surve continue to feel aggrieved by this unfair treatment in the public domain.”