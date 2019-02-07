Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until March

MTN is facing a $2bn tax demand in Nigeria

07 February 2019 - 12:46 Reuters
Picture: REUTERS
A judge has adjourned a Lagos court case between SA’s telecoms firm MTN and Nigeria’s attorney-general over a $2bn tax demand until March 26, the court said on Thursday.

MTN faces the demand from the country’s attorney-general, a claim the company has said is without merit.

Nigeria handed MTN the tax bill in September, but the company said the attorney-general had exceeded his powers in making the demand.

In December, MTN resolved a separate dispute in Nigeria after authorities had demanded that the operator return $8.1bn of repatriated funds. 

The two demands have weighed on the mobile operator’s share price, which was trading at R107.34 prior to the claims. The stock was 2% down at R85.89 on Thursday morning. 

Reuters, with Staff Writer

MTN reports growth across its 21 markets

Full-year earnings per share were at least 20% higher than in 2017, despite the ongoing tax dispute in Nigeria
Companies
2 days ago

MTN has lost its investment appeal, says Afrifocus

The company has lurched from one regulatory crisis to another in recent years, says prominent wealth manager
Companies
27 days ago

MTN Nigeria deal fails to fuel shares as more trouble feared

The December settlement has only marginally appeased the market, with investors holding their breath for the next shock
Companies
1 month ago

