Nigerian court adjourns MTN case until March

A judge has adjourned a Lagos court case between SA’s telecoms firm MTN and Nigeria’s attorney-general over a $2bn tax demand until March 26, the court said on Thursday.

MTN faces the demand from the country’s attorney-general, a claim the company has said is without merit.

Nigeria handed MTN the tax bill in September, but the company said the attorney-general had exceeded his powers in making the demand.

In December, MTN resolved a separate dispute in Nigeria after authorities had demanded that the operator return $8.1bn of repatriated funds.

The two demands have weighed on the mobile operator’s share price, which was trading at R107.34 prior to the claims. The stock was 2% down at R85.89 on Thursday morning.

Reuters, with Staff Writer