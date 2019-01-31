MiX Telematics raises profit forecast as call for fleet management services lifts

“We are confident the strength of our diversified portfolio of subscribers will enable us to maintain our market momentum for the balance of fiscal 2019 and beyond,” Joselowitz said.

MiX added 22,100 subscribers on a net basis in the third quarter, taking its subscriber base to 736,000. It generated free cash flow of R60m in the three-month period, up from R17m a year before.

In December, Joselowitz said he planned to sell up to R87m worth of the company’s stock, based on the prevailing price at the time, to diversify his investment portfolio.

At the time, he held about 4.8% of the company’s shares in issue, though sales of stock in 2019 would reduce his stake to 3.2%.

Since that announcement, MiX’s share price has fallen from R10, or close to a record high, to R8.35. The stock was 1.2% lower on Thursday afternoon.​

“My stake in the company represents a significant portion of my investment portfolio and I have reached a stage of life where I need to create some liquidity to partially diversify my investments and begin thinking about estate planning,” Joselowitz said in December.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za