Apple’s services business on the up, but iPhone sales in need of a doctor

Bengaluru — Apple reported sharp growth in its services business on Tuesday and CEO Tim Cook said trade tensions between the US and China were easing, helping to boost the company’s shares even as iPhone sales dipped in the holiday shopping quarter for the first time.

Apple said sales for the current quarter are likely to be lower than Wall Street estimates, a signal that it continues to face weak demand for the iPhone, especially in China, the world’s biggest smartphone market.

But investors focused on the company’s growing services business, which include Apple Music and its App Store.

“The services number is good, and that is the growth engine going forward that people will continue to focus on,” said Ivan Feinseth, an analyst with Tigress Financial Partners.

Cook, who is in regular contact with US President Donald Trump, said there were signs of easing trade tensions with China, the standoff between the two countries has weighed on iPhone sales.

“If you were to graph up trade tension it’s clearly less in January than it was in December,” Cook said. “I’m optimistic that the two countries will be able to work things out.”

The company’s shares rose 6% to $163.50 in after-hours trading. They had fallen more than 30% since November on concerns about weak iPhone sales and a general decline in hi-tech stocks.

Shares of iPhone suppliers including Micron Technology, Broadcom and Skyworks Solutions rose more than 1% in extended trade after Apple’s report.

“It appears that the bears pressed way too hard on the negative bets and even this more negative report couldn’t drive the stock lower,” said Hal Eddins, chief economist for Apple shareholder Capital Investment Counsel.

Subscribers up

Apple said revenue from services, which investors are counting on to fuel growth, reached $10.8bn, in line with Wall Street estimates. Services gross margin hit 63%, up from 58.3% a year ago. Analysts previously estimated the services gross margin would top 60%.

“They get more efficient as they get larger,” Cook said.

The company said it has 360-million subscribers to both its own and third-party services, and set a goal to expand that to 500-million subscribers by the end of 2020. It said it has 1.4-billion active devices, an increase of 100-million from 2018, and that 900-million of those are iPhone users.

Apple said it would start providing regular updates on the number of iPhones and overall devices in use — what is known in the tech industry as the installed base.

The company stopped reporting unit sales of its iPhones in the latest quarter.

Apple counts both subscribers to its own services as well as Apple device users who subscribe to outside apps or services using Apple’s payment systems. Apple keeps up to 30% of the payments it handles.

Apple’s iPhone revenue declined 15% year on year to $51.9bn. Cook said China’s economic weakness hurt iPhone sales there.