Verizon sees no increase in 2019 profit, misses estimates

New York — Verizon Communications on Tuesday said it does not expect profit growth in 2019 due to a higher tax rate and interest expense, and missed Wall Street estimates for fourth quarter revenue.

The largest US telecoms group by subscribers said 5G, the next-generation wireless network that is expected to bring much faster data speeds, will not have a large impact on Verizon’s financials until 2020, foreshadowing a year of flat growth for the major US carriers.

Craig Moffett, an analyst with MoffettNathanson, said in a note on Tuesday that investors have been focused on what the build-out of 5G will cost Verizon rather than how much it will earn from the technology.

Moffett also said the company’s profit guidance this year was “not very inspiring”, given the strong US economy.

Verizon CFO Matt Ellis said during the earnings call with analysts that the company expects earnings per share growth to be reduced by between 24c and 28c, due to the higher effective tax rate and increased interest expense.

Ellis said Verizon’s business was still strong enough to offset the “nonoperational items” and balance out to the same earnings per share level from 2018.

Shares of Verizon, the largest US wireless carrier by subscribers, were down 2.4% to $53.75 in afternoon trading.

Total operating revenue rose 1% to $34.28bn in the fourth quarter, missing the average analyst estimate of $34.44bn, according to Refinitiv data.

The company forecast an increase in 2019 capital spending to a range of $17bn to $18bn, including expansion of the commercial launch of its 5G wireless technology, up from $16.7bn last year.

Verizon, which has 118-million wireless customers, said it added 653,000 so-called postpaid phone subscribers during the fourth quarter, beating the average estimate of 355,600, according to research firm FactSet.

Analysts pay attention to postpaid customers, or those with a recurring bill, because they are more valuable to carriers and remain with the company longer than prepaid customers.

The company lost 46,000 Fios video subscribers during the quarter, more than the 29,000 it lost last year, as viewers leave for cheaper internet TV services rather than pay for pricier cable packages. Analysts looked for 51,000 losses.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.94bn, or 47c a share, in the quarter, from $18.78bn, or $4.56 a share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $16.8bn one-time benefit from the US tax overhaul.

Revenue for the Verizon Media Group, formerly called Oath and which includes Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, HuffPost and Tumblr, was $2.1bn during the quarter, down 5.8% from the prior year.

Excluding items, Verizon earned $1.12 a share, above the average estimate of $1.09 a share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

