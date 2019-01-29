Huawei troubles mount as Australia’s TPG Telecom cancels 5G contract

Sydney — Australia’s TPG Telecom said on Tuesday it had abandoned building its mobile telephone network as it relied on Huawei Technologies’ equipment now banned by the government on security grounds.

The nascent network is the first commercial casualty in Australia of the ban announced in August and comes as Western nations restrict market access to Huawei after allegations that China could use its equipment for espionage. Huawei denies the allegations.

The world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker has been under siege since the arrest in Canada of its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, in December. The US justice department accused the company on Monday of bank fraud and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US.

Broadband internet provider TPG said it chose Huawei as a supplier because it offered a simple upgrade path from the fourth-generation (4G) network under construction to 5G.

“That upgrade path has now been blocked,” TPG said. “It does not make commercial sense to invest further shareholder funds.”

TPG said it made the decision now because the project had reached a point where it would have had to place new orders. It did not elaborate on the fate of the completed part of the network, but said it did not expect any effect on 2019 earnings guidance.

Huawei said TPG’s announcement was “extremely disappointing”.

“Australians will now miss out on cheaper and more affordable mobile services,” said Jeremy Mitchell, a spokesman for the Chinese group.

TPG shares touched a six-week peak after its announcement and closed 3% up. The cancellation cost it A$100m ($72m) but is seen widely as eliminating duplication under the A$15bn merger it has agreed with the Australian arm of Britain’s Vodafone Group..

TPG’s announcement also buoyed shares elsewhere in the sector, with Telstra rising 8% to a more than three-month high as investors expected relief from profit-margin pressure in the price-competitive sector. The broader market closed down 0.5%.

“You take one network out and then, obviously, in the end, for customers you’ve got less choice,” said independent telecoms analyst Paul Budde.

“This will be a relief for Telstra and others.”

Mega merger

TPG agreed its merger with Vodafone in August to challenge larger rivals Telstra and Optus, owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

The tie-up combines Australia’s third and fourth-largest telecoms groups into a larger third player holding TPG’s fibre network and Vodafone’s mobile system, at a time of upheaval in the sector caused by the introduction of a government-owned broadband network.

Both parties said they remained committed to the deal on Tuesday, though it is yet to receive approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). Macquarie analysts said TPG halting network construction would “reframe” the regulator’s assessment of the deal, which so far been predicated on the tie-up reducing mobile rivalry.

“The ACCC will need to assess the extent to which this decision by TPG changes its counterfactual analysis with regard to mobile competition,” the analysts said in a note to clients.

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said that decisions taken during a merger assessment process would be rigorously tested. "We’re taking a long-term view here ... does the merger substantially lessen competition in terms of what would have happened without the merger?”

Huawei lockout

TPG’s move adds to pressure Huawei is facing globally after the US and its allies initiated measures to restrict market access for the Chinese firm and compatriot ZTE, citing espionage risk.