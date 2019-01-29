German software giant SAP to restructure on stagnating profits

Frankfurt am Main — German software giant SAP said on Tuesday it would launch a billion-euro restructuring plan after profits stagnated in 2018, while insisting it was on track to grow revenues and earnings this year.

Net profit added just 1% last year to some €4.1bn, but operating, or underlying profit at the Walldorf-based group surged 17%, to €5.7bn, on revenues up 5% at €24.7bn.

The result “sets us up perfectly for continued strong, profitable growth in 2019 and beyond”, CFO Luka Mucic said in a statement. SAP said it plans to spend between €800m and €950m “to further simplify company structures and processes”.

Executives aim to realise “a minor cost benefit” this year, before slashing annual outgoings by up to €850m from 2020.

The programme comes on top of the group’s recent $8bn acquisition of Qualtrics, which CEO Bill McDermott said meant SAP was “poised to revolutionise the business software industry”.

The Californian firm is an industry leader in the comparatively new field of experience management. Invented in the 1990s, the technique calls for collecting data on customers, employees, brands and products, aiming to sharpen firms’ understanding of how they are perceived.

In 2018, SAP continued its transformation away from traditional once-off sales of business software to cloud computing, under which it charges customers a subscription fee to process data on the firm’s computers. Revenue from cloud subscriptions and support grew 32% over the year, to almost €3.8bn.

Meanwhile, software licences and support revenue shrank 1%, although it remains a far bigger source of income for now at almost €15.8bn.

Across the whole group, SAP aims to increase revenue from its cloud and software activities to between €22.4bn and €22.7bn in 2019 — up from €20.66bn booked last year under non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) accounting standards, which exclude some costs.

Still, in non-IFRS terms, the group aims for operating profit of €7.7bn to €8bn this year, up from €7.16bn in 2018.

Investors appeared unmoved by SAP’s upbeat tone, with the firm’s stock shedding 2.6% to trade at €89.96 in Frankfurt by 8.30am GMT, making it the worst performer on the DAX index of blue-chip shares.

