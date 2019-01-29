Companies / Telecoms & Technology

German software giant SAP to restructure on stagnating profits

29 January 2019 - 12:48 Agency Staff
Bill McDermott, CEO of German software company SAP. Picture: AFP/DANIEL ROLAND
Bill McDermott, CEO of German software company SAP. Picture: AFP/DANIEL ROLAND

Frankfurt am Main — German software giant SAP said on Tuesday it would launch a billion-euro restructuring plan after profits stagnated in 2018, while insisting it was on track to grow revenues and earnings this year.

Net profit added just 1% last year to some €4.1bn, but operating, or underlying profit at the Walldorf-based group surged 17%, to €5.7bn, on revenues up 5% at €24.7bn.

The result “sets us up perfectly for continued strong, profitable growth in 2019 and beyond”, CFO Luka Mucic said in a statement. SAP said it plans to spend between €800m and €950m “to further simplify company structures and processes”.

Executives aim to realise “a minor cost benefit” this year, before slashing annual outgoings by up to €850m from 2020.

The programme comes on top of the group’s recent $8bn  acquisition of Qualtrics, which CEO Bill McDermott said meant SAP was “poised to revolutionise the business software industry”.

The Californian firm is an industry leader in the comparatively new field of experience management. Invented in the 1990s, the technique calls for collecting data on customers, employees, brands and products, aiming to sharpen firms’ understanding of how they are perceived.

In 2018, SAP continued its transformation away from traditional once-off sales of business software to cloud computing, under which it charges customers a subscription fee to process data on the firm’s computers. Revenue from cloud subscriptions and support grew 32% over the year, to almost €3.8bn.

Meanwhile, software licences and support revenue shrank 1%, although it remains a far bigger source of income for now at almost €15.8bn.

Across the whole group, SAP aims to increase revenue from its cloud and software activities to between €22.4bn and €22.7bn in 2019 — up from €20.66bn booked last year under non-International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) accounting standards, which exclude some costs.

Still, in non-IFRS terms, the group aims for operating profit of €7.7bn to €8bn this year, up from €7.16bn in 2018.

Investors appeared unmoved by SAP’s upbeat tone, with the firm’s stock shedding 2.6% to trade at €89.96 in Frankfurt by 8.30am GMT, making it the worst performer on the DAX index of blue-chip shares.

AFP

Tech firms, including Microsoft and Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber-attacks

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord aims to help tech companies take ‘a principled path’; no companies from Russia, China, Iran or North Korea ...
Companies
9 months ago

SAP suspends SA staff and launches inquiry into allegations of Gupta kickbacks

The investigation will look into whether CAD House received multi-million rand payoffs for helping the German-based company secure contracts with ...
Companies
1 year ago

SAP’s profit misses expectations after it sells more cloud products

Customers are seeking newer cloud-based and less profitable internet platforms rather than classic high-margin packaged software products
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Maria Ramos retires as Absa CEO
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Pepkor difficult to price in shadow of Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Wescoal CEO Waheed Sulaiman resigns
Companies / Mining
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Petra shares slammed as Cullinan fails to shine
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SAP reports 41% jump in cloud revenue in quarter but shares fall
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SAP raises yearly outlook on ‘thriving’ cloud business
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Software giant SAP suspends SA staff over Gupta tenders
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.