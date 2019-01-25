Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PREPAID CUSTOMERS

SIM cull knocks Vodacom’s SA revenue

SA’s largest mobile operator struggles at home but its African operations perform well

25 January 2019 - 05:10 Larry Claasen
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

SA’s largest mobile operator Vodacom’s share price fell as much as 8% on Thursday after reporting a decline in revenue
at its SA operation, where it has cut off 337,000 inactive prepaid SIM cards.

The operator said the "one- off" prepaid customers and a tighter economy had resulted in a drop in earnings.

Revenue in SA was down 0.9% to R13.9bn for the three months to end-December, after Vodacom reduced its customers 0.6% to 43.8-million. The group did this because these customers had only subscribed to benefit from one-off promotional voice and data offers.

"Prepaid customer growth was resilient, while efforts to reduce one-off use of SIM cards started to take effect, resulting in lower gross additions in the quarter," Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said.

Though the cut in prepaid customers had knocked revenue, World Wide Worx MD Arthur Goldstuck said the results were also affected by a change in consumer behaviour.

This could be seen in consumers reducing their out-of-bundle data usage for the first time. This was an indication that South Africans are making an effort to spend less.

Joosub agreed, saying, "Contract customer service revenue was down 2.7%, impacted by reduced out-of-bundle data spend, as well as customers continuing to migrate to more inclusive value contracts as  part of our pricing transformation strategy."

Goldstuck said its results were also affected by operators coming under pressure to reduce the cost of data. This led to Vodacom offering numerous low-cost data bundles, but this hurt it because it did not lead to an increase in usage.

Such pressure was mostly due to the difficult economy. "Data usage is being treated as water and electricity usage,"

In 2018, regulator Icasa stipulated that operators had to let customers roll over unused data in its end-user and subscriber service charter regulations.

Subscriber growth in other countries helped total Vodacom subscriber numbers grow 0.25% to 79-million, when measured against the previous quarter. This had boosted its international operations (Tanzania, Mozambique, DRC and Lesotho) where revenue grew 8.8% to R5.31bn, boosted by sustained data revenue growth (25.4%) and growth of its money transfer platform M-Pesa (30.3%).

Vodacom has also grown its streaming video platform Videoplay to more than 700,000 subscribers and made progress with its Internet of Things operation, which saw a 24% rise to 4.3-million connected devices to its network.

claasenl@businesslive.co.za

Vodacom’s local numbers dropped in December

The cellphone network attributed its drop in SA customer numbers to its efforts to reduce the one-off use of SIM cards
Companies
21 hours ago

‘Please Call Me’ inventor’s decade-long duel with Vodacom

Ten years of fruitless talks and countless court dates — here is how the endless battle between Nkosana Makate and his former employer unfolded
Companies
9 days ago

Vodacom and EFF call a truce

The parties ‘consider the matter to be closed’ after stores were shut on Monday due to protesting EFF members having allegedly vandalised outlets
Companies
1 month ago

Vodacom eyes partnership with Safaricom in Ethiopia

East African country ‘probably the most attractive’ potential new market, CEO says
Companies
2 months ago

Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout

CEO Shameel Joosub says the group’s strategic investment in Safaricom is exceeding expectations
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Distressed Edcon appeals to PIC for rescue funding
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dan Matjila responsible for disastrous Ayo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Vodacom’s local numbers dropped in December
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Latest report provides glimpse into PIC’s voting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Vodacom’s local numbers dropped in December
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

‘Please Call Me’ inventor’s decade-long duel with Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN has lost its investment appeal, says Afrifocus
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom considers another offer for Cell C, insiders say
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Helios Towers to invest R1.4bn in SA over three years
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.