Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Sony shifts UK HQ to avoid Brexit disruption

Japanese electronics company moves its European headquarters to the Netherlands

23 January 2019 - 16:54 Agency Staff
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Tokyo — Sony will shift its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands to avoid Brexit-related customs issues, but operations at its current UK company will remain unchanged, a company spokesman says.

"We are moving the location of our European headquarters' registration to the Netherlands" by the end of March, company spokesman Takashi Iida said on Wednesday.

The relocation is aimed at avoiding cumbersome customs-related procedures after Britain leaves the EU, he said.

In late 2018, the Japanese electronics company  registered a new company in the Netherlands, and plans to integrate its existing European headquarters in Britain into the new company.

The move will make the firm "a company based in the EU", so the bloc's common customs procedures will apply to Sony's European operations after Britain relinquishes membership, Iida said.

Sony, however, will not move personnel and operations from the existing UK company to the Netherlands, and "the only change we will make is the change of registered location of the company," he said.

Its rival Panasonic in 2018 moved its European headquarters from Britain to the Netherlands over concerns about potential Brexit-related tax issues.

Several other Japanese firms, including megabank MUFG, Nomura Holdings, Daiwa Securities and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, have said they are planning to move their main EU bases out of London.

The British parliament rejected Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal deal last week, leaving the UK on course to exit the EU on March 29 with no deal. May has promised to try once again to amend the agreement, but critics say she will not succeed and that parliament must now take control.

Japanese businesses have asked for a soft Brexit with a deal, including special measures in the transitional period to mitigate the impact of the UK's exit from the union.

They also hope that Britain and the EU "will establish an economic relationship that is as close as possible" after Brexit, Japan's main business lobby Keidanren wrote in 2018.
AFP

Virtual assistants: battle for connected home seizes the stage

Google puts on a show at Las Vegas electronics fair as it takes on Alexa and Siri
Life
9 days ago

How Apple’s iPhone lost its lustre

The iPhone setback marks the passing of a golden age for smartphones, when the speed of innovation and obsolescence made Apple one of the world’s ...
Opinion
14 days ago

Does cloud computing mean game over for Xbox and PlayStation?

Using cloud technology, gamers could theoretically stream, rather than download, high-end games and play them in real time over the web on any ...
Life
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Task team briefs ANC on Eskom’s survival strategy
Companies / Energy
2.
Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Massmart also sings the retailers’ blues
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tough trading climate for Shoprite in rest of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Dixons Carphone is ‘well prepared’ for no-deal Brexit
Companies

StanChart boss calls for second referendum on Brexit
Companies / Financial Services

Santander plans to axe a fifth of its UK branch network
Companies / Financial Services

How Asian firms in the UK are bracing for a bloody Brexit
Companies

Jaguar Land Rover set to axe 4,500 jobs
Companies

Online fashion group Asos’s profit warning spreads Christmas retail gloom in UK
Companies

British banks extend early credit to cushion firms against effects of Brexit
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.