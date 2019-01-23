Companies / Telecoms & Technology

O2 and Vodafone extend UK network

The two will extend their network-sharing deal to cover 5G, accelerating the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost

23 January 2019 - 11:38 Kate Holton
Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMÜLGEN
Picture: REUTERS/THILO SCHMÜLGEN

London  — Telefónica’s O2 and Vodafone have stepped up their challenge to British market leader BT by extending their network-sharing deal to cover 5G, enabling them to accelerate the deployment of the faster mobile service at a lower cost.

The two groups said on Wednesday they would share the fibre that runs between their individual core networks and jointly  owned masts to improve their offering.

However, they will become more autonomous in major cities, giving the two firms the freedom to decide how much they invest in equipment to boost data capacity, while they could also seek a third party to take a stake in the joint venture at a later date.

“We believe these plans will generate significant benefits for our business and our customers as we move into the digital era of connected devices, appliances and systems on a mass scale,” Vodafone UK CEO Nick Jeffery said.

The two companies formed a joint venture in 2012 to help share the cost of rolling out faster networks as customers sought ever more data to access the internet from their phones.

They said on Thursday they would explore “a potential monetisation” of the joint venture after the new arrangements have been finalised. 

Reuters

British mobile giant O2 restores network after millions hit by glitch

O2 apologises for 4G netwok glitch that hits millions across the UK
Companies
1 month ago

Vodafone final results dull but it stands by full-year cash and earnings targets

The Vodacom parent has strong competition in Italy and Spain, and a price war gong on in India, as its CEO is set to leave in October
Companies
6 months ago

China’s Huawei in unprecedented media blitz as it battles heightened scrutiny

Telecoms company seeks to ease concern among Western nations bent on shutting it out of their markets
Companies
1 day ago

New Zealand bans China's Huawei from 5G rollout

The move follows reports the US is urging its allies to exclude the Chinese telecoms company from 5G rollouts over cybersecurity fears
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Task team briefs ANC on Eskom’s survival strategy
Companies / Energy
2.
Experts brief ANC on Eskom survival plan
Companies / Energy
3.
Massmart also sings the retailers’ blues
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tough trading climate for Shoprite in rest of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Telefonica’s 02 unit sale depends on the market
World / Europe

Vodafone final results dull but it stands by full-year cash and earnings targets
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom does not see 5G as immediate priority
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.