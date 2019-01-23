Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Cable TV firm Comcast revenue above estimates

Netflix remains a threat as customers dump pricier pay-TV services opting for cheaper streaming

23 January 2019 - 17:09 Reuters
A Comcast building in Lawrence, the US. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru/New York — Top US cable services provider Comcast reported quarterly revenue above analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, buoyed by lower-than-expected video subscriber losses and growth in its broadcast television and theme parks businesses.

The Philadelphia-based company said it would raise its dividend by 10%. 

Revenue jumped 26.1 % to $27.85bn in the fourth quarter. On an adjusted basis, revenue was $28.28bn. Analysts had expected revenue of $27.55bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned 64c per share. Analysts had expected 62c per share. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

Net income attributable to the company fell 83.3% to $2.51bn,  or 55c per share, from $15bn, or $3.17 per share, a year earlier, when it recorded a $12.7bn one-time benefit from the US tax overhaul.

The company said it lost 29,000 video customers in the quarter, smaller than the 33,000 in 2018  and also fewer than the 62,000 loss estimated by analysts, according to research firm FactSet.

In its first quarter since purchasing Sky late in 2018 , Comcast reported “customer relationships” net additions slowing by 20% to 164,000 in the fourth quarter, but a 34.1% acceleration for the full year.

Revenue from the video segment fell 1.6% to $5.58bn, as US subscribers continue to dump pricier pay-TV services, known in industry parlance as “cord cutting”, in favour of cheaper streaming services such as Netflix.

NBC Universal, which will launch a streaming service in early 2020, reported a 7.1% rise in revenue to $9.40bn.

Filmed entertainment revenue rose 14%, boosted by movies including The Grinch, while theme parks revenue increased 3.6% to $1.51bn. Revenue from broadcast television rose nearly 4% $3.10bn.

Revenue from Comcast’s high-speed internet business increased 10.1% to $4.40bn as the company added 351,000 net subscribers, up from 350,000 a year earlier, but lower than the average estimate of 356,000.

Comcast, which beat Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox in an auction for Sky, said revenue reported from the British pay TV group was $4.59bn. On an adjusted basis, revenue reported was $5.02bn.

The Xfinity Mobile business, which operates off of Verizon’s network, added 227,000 net phone lines during the quarter, up from 187,000 a year earlier.

Capital expenditures rose nearly 17% to $3.17bn.
Reuters

